March 20, 1939 - November 13, 2019 It is with sadness that the family of Evan Robert Adams announces his passing. Bob was born March 20, 1939 to Leland and Helen Adams of Lisbon, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Bonnie Adams; also he will be lovingly remembered by his children: Edie and Peter Fink, Amy and Glenn Henry, Jenny McIntosh; by his grandchildren: Cole and Grace Fink, Robby and Ryann Henry, Sam and Tessa McIntosh; siblings: Sue and Scott Bigelow, Harold and Jane Adams, Glenn and Bun Adams; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. After graduating from Mount Union College in Alliance, Ohio, where he met his future bride, Bonnie, Bob taught school in Parma, Ohio while receiving his master's degree from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. He next joined friend and mentor, David Borrow to work for Ginn Publishing Co. as regional sales manager in Dallas, Texas. He advanced to Ginn's Director of Marketing in Boston, Massachusetts. He then joined long-time friend, Nevil Garrett as President of Marketing for Weidner Translation Co. which translated textbooks into foreign languages for a worldwide market. They also started a textbook recycling company which evolved into Diversified Recycling which brought them to Auburn, AL, and led to their next venture-Mondo's Plastic Solutions. In 2005, Bob met his calling with the J.F. Smith Group. It was gratifying for him to create relationships with people in successful fundraising efforts. Best known for being "friendly Bob Adams", he was loyal, sincere, generous, kind and loving. He was the eternal optimist, assuring all would be well, and always telling his girls if he felt any better they would have to worry about him. He cherished his family, friends and colleagues. He loved his Mount Union Purple Raiders, and Auburn Tigers. His family will miss him dearly, but will feel his presence in remembering his funny sayings, his dances in the kitchen, and his off-key musical numbers. We will fondly think of him singing Christmas songs throughout the year, cheering on Auburn, adoring his grandchildren and Luna the dog, and through the love he shared with family and friends for 80 precious years. To celebrate Bob's life, a memorial service will be held on Monday, November 25th at 2:00pm at Auburn United Methodist Church, Founder's Chapel. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing.
