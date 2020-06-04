December 23, 1931 - June 1, 2020 Robert V. Alford (Mr. Bob) went to be with the Lord on Monday June 1, 2020. He was born in the Ramer, Alabama community on December 23, 1931. He was the son of the late Corinthia McMoy Alford and Raymond Talmadge Alford. He was preceded in death by his first wife Mary Alice Hicks Alford, brothers Raymond T. Alford, Jr., William D. Alford, Edward B. Alford, Jack Alford, Thomas Alford and sisters Lillian Alford Duffell and Laure Alford. He is survived by his wife Mildred Sharpe Alford, son Robert V. Alford, Jr. (wife Sara Alford) of Augusta, Georgia; Grandsons Robert V. Alford, III and Ryan Thomas Alford; brother Jimmy Alford (wife Madelyn Alford) Montgomery, Alabama; and sister Joyce White (husband Jim White) of Crestview, Florida; and his caregivers: Janet Robinson and Joyce Coad. Mr. Bob graduated Ramer High School then went on to serve in the Korean War. He faithfully served with the Opelika Civitan Club for over fifty years and also was a member of Opelika First Baptist Church for fifty plus years. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday June 4, 2020 at Jeffcoat -Trant Funeral Home in Opelika followed by graveside services at Garden Hills Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Honorary pallbearers are John McCollum, Gary Miller, Jim White, Butch Alford, Glen Spivey and James Duffell.
