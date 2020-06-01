February 27, 1937 - May 30, 2020 Eleanor Allen, 83, passed away peacefully at her home on May 30, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and a great friend. Eleanor was born February 27, 1937 to the late Nathan and Addie Pearl Hall. She was a devoted homemaker. She loved and was loved by all who knew her. Eleanor gave her heart to the Lord on March 12, 1964. She loved the Lord and was a dedicated and willing servant to several churches for over 50 years. Sis. Eleanor became a faithful servant under the ministry of Rev. W.C. Sanders, Emmanuel Holiness Church (On the Hill) in Opelika, AL and Beauregard Full Gospel Revival Center, Opelika, AL. She later became a member of the Eastside Emmanuel Holiness Church, Opelika, AL, where she served as the Children's Choir Director and Assistant Church Secretary for many years. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Betty Jean (Byron) Lindsey, and her brother, Billy Hall. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Larry Allen of Opelika, AL; Children, Johnny (Jean) Hamby, Ricky Hamby, Ronnie (Rhonda) Hamby, Jack (Belinda) Hamby, Eric (Terri) Allen, Lisa Clark, Joy Wilson, Connie (Lynn) Carr, Micah (Angel) Allen, and Patrick (Gina) Allen all of Opelika, AL; Brothers, Preston Hall, Louie (Martha) Hall, Leonard (Judith) Hall, and Ray (Cherie) Hall; Sisters, Martha Hall, and Pat (Harold) Ray; 33 Grandchildren; 42 Great-Grandchildren; and 11 Great-Great-Grandchildren. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon. Funeral service for immediate family will follow at 12:15 p.m. in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home with Rev. Adam Bowen, Rev. Johnny Hamby, and Rev. Jackie Prickett officiating. Interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery. The pallbearers will be Elisha Nelson, Taylor Ragsdale, Walker Clark, Dillion Cole, Garrett Carr, Spencer Carr, and Conner Carr. The family would like to thank Courtney with Amedisys Hospice for all the love, compassion, and care.
