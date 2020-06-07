October 10, 1917 - June 6, 2020 Elizabeth Sophronia Martin Allen, age 102 1/2 , passed away peacefully at her home in Dothan on June 6. Blessed with good health, she enjoyed a long, fruitful life, never had a bad day and was planning to return to church. In a recent interview she said, "We need to live by the Bible verse, "do to others as you would have them do to you", and "to enjoy this wonderful life". When discussing her age she said, "Don't forget to add the half". Elizabeth "Lig", was born October 10, 1917 on the family farm in the Keyton community of Coffee County, Al. She was the daughter of the late James Benjamin Martin and Ida Love (Edwards) Martin and was their ninth child. After the death of her mother she was blessed with a second mother, Avonia Provost Martin. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, A.C. Allen, her parents, seven sisters, Inez Moates (Luther); Berta Deese (Frank); Gladys "Tad" Baggett (Robert); Norine "Tope" Martin; Mary Love "Padrine" Turney (Dewey); Zona Lee "Sister" Mullins (Leslie); Evelyn Virginia "Dee" Stanley (Watkins); and brother James Fernando Martin (Helen). Survivors include sons, Archie Clayton Allen, Jr., Dothan, James William Allen (Patty), Opelika, AL.; daughter, Mary Elizabeth Hall, Gainesville, Fl,; devoted brother, Benjamin Philip Martin (Charlene), Enterprise, AL; sweet sister, Anne Provost Kottman, Ames, IA. She will be remembered with love by her grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth (Daniel) Snook, Benjamin Allen Hall (Leslie), Jonathan Martin Hall (Ivy) and five great grandchildren, Hannah Kay and Emily Grace Snook, Ethan Michael Hall, Cleo Olive and Remi Elizabeth Hall. She was a trusted adviser and role model for her family. She was blessed with 23 nieces, nephews and an extended family who loved "Aunt Lig". Her early schooling took place in a one-room schoolhouse. In 1934 she graduated from Coffee County High School. She was a cheerleader and served as junior class president. Following her seven sisters, she attended Alabama College in Montevallo and graduated in 1938. After college she worked with the National Youth Administration in Newton, AL, part of Roosevelt's New Deal during the Great Depression. She taught homemaking skills to young women. Skills included sewing curtains and mattresses, food preparation, meal planning and nutrition. She met A. C. Allen, a student at Auburn University, who was teaching farming to young men in the program. A wonderful partnership was formed from their meeting. World War II interrupted the couple's plans. While A.C. became a Marine Corps fighter pilot, Elizabeth received her M.S. degree in Home Management from Iowa State University. They married February 23, 1943 and enjoyed 64 years together until his death in 2007. In 1966 she received a M.S. degree in Science Education from Alabama College in Montevallo. Elizabeth's teaching career included eight years at Holtville High School in Holtville, AL. and two years at Central High School in Phenix City, AL. From 1967 until 1980 she taught biology at Dothan High School. She enjoyed seeing former students and celebrating their accomplishments. Elizabeth was active in her church and community. A member of First United Methodist Church in Dothan for 53 years, she loved the Onyx Smart and Kay Williams Sunday School classes. She was a member of United Methodist Women, Dothan Study Club, and other organizations. In December 2019 she enjoyed serving as "Mrs. Centennial" for the Boll Weevil monument Centennial celebration in Enterprise, AL. A talented cook and homemaker, she relished entertaining. Her specialty dishes were cornbread dressing for family gatherings and the best peanut brittle! She was fond of playing bridge with her sisters, nieces and a special group of friends A.C. named "The Love and Do Well Society". Her hobbies included pine needle basketry, quilting, and flower arranging. She enjoyed preparing and hosting events at Lake Eufaula. Two great friends, Dottie Johnson and Rosa Thomas, have provided much love and support. The family extends appreciation to Dr. Paola Bass and the caregivers from First Light and Kindred Hospice. Their friendship and love enabled her to enjoy life to the fullest. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to First United Methodist Church, Dothan, AL, Dothan Area Botanical Gardens, or Hospice. Due to current conditions, attendance at the memorial service will be by invitation. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
