January 12, 1982 - August 30, 2019 Funeral service for Jonathan Allen, 37 of Tokyo, Japan, formerly of Opelika, AL, will be at 12:00 p.m. (CST), Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Salem Chapel A.M.E. Church, 57 Lee Road 254, Salem, AL 36874, with interment in the church cemetery, Reverend Kendra W. Jacobs will officiate. Mr. Allen, who passed away August 30, 2019, in Tokyo, Japan, was born January 12, 1982 in Lee County, Alabama. Survivors include: his wife, Lirio Allen of Tokyo, Japan; one son, Felix Allen of Tokyo, Japan; mother, Brenda Allen of Salem, AL; one brother, Covy (Kimberly) Allen of Opelika, AL; grandmother, Annie Stringer of Opelika, AL; five aunts, Mary (Arthur) Bullard, Betty Bently both of Opelika, AL, Mary Perry Theus of Columbus, GA, Christine Allen and Mary Dean Allen both of Salem, AL; four uncles, Lavan Stringer of Glendale, AZ, Ricky Stringer of Opelika, AL, Walter L. (Charlie Ruth) Allen Glenwood, IL and Albert (Alice) Allen of Calumet Park, IL; mother-in-law, Julita Maglabe of Cavite, Philippines; one nephew, Kenaundray Willis of LaGrange, GA; two nieces, Anaya Tolbert of Opelika, AL and Kennedy Taylor of Birmingham, AL; a host of great uncles, great aunts, other relatives and friends. There will be no public viewing for Mr. Allen. Harris Funeral Home is directing www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry
