November 30, 1955 - July 20, 2019 Mr. Lincoln (Danny) Allen, 63, of Columbus, GA (formerly of Camp Hill) died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be held at Sardis Baptist Church, Camp Hill on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Pastor Mark Allen officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The remains will lie in state at the church from 12: 00 p.m. (CST) until the funeral hour. Mr. Allen is survived by one son: David Maddox, Camp Hill; one daughter: Jamiah Allen, Columbus, GA; seven siblings: Robert (Mary) Williams, Bowdon, GA, Jacqueline (Bobby) Holloway and Sandra Holloway both of Lanett, George Allen, Valley, Mark (Hattie) Allen, Dadeville, Velpo L. Allen, Hiram, GA and Cathy Hammonds, Bowdon, GA, seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
