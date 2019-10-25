October 21, 2019 Memorial Service for Charles F. Allen, Sr. of Canton, Georgia formally of Opelika, is Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10:00am.The Reverend Vance McCollum is officiating. Mr. Allen died Saturday, October 19, 2019 in Canton, Georgia. He was 73 and retired from Uniroyal. He was predeceased by his parents Reverend Joe and Evie Mae Allen of Opelika. He is survived by his wife, Judy Allen and his children Charles (Chuck) Allen, Jr. and Amanda (Mr. and Mrs. Keith Geiger); his grandchildren Sydney Geiger (fiancé Chase Fuller) and Jeffrey Geiger; brothers Mr. Phillip Allen and Mr. and Mrs. Billy Allen (Sandra); his sisters Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Rudd (Joyce), Mr. and Mrs. Harry Biering (Terry), Mr. and Mrs. John H Manning (Janice Laverne), Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Vinson (Phyllis). Mr. Allen has an extensive extended family in Alabama. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is directing.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.