November 14, 1930 - February 25, 2020 Rosa Pauline Allen of Opelika, Alabama was born in Wedowee, Alabama to the late Reverend Charles Winston Holloway and Rosa Etta McKibben Holloway on November 14, 1930 and passed away at Arbor Springs on February 25, 2020. She was 89 years old. She was preceded in death by her son, David Scott Allen, and 15 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her husband, Charles Milton Allen; children, Greg (Judy) Allen, Beverly (David) Knight, Susan (Robert) Hutto, and Steve (Yolanda) Allen; grandchildren, Jason Berry, Charity (Bo) Collins, Heath Allen, Matt (Kimberly) Berry, Jared (Dana) Knight, Josh (Amanda) Knight, Daniel (Alison) Allen, Aaron (Mari) Allen, and Makaila Allen; bonus grandchildren, Hailey Hutto, Cameron Hutto; great grandchildren, Cameron (Kayla) Berry, Jordan Berry, Rachel Berry, Carlos Leal, Trace Berry, Maddie Berry, Amiyah Lindsey, Elizabeth Knight, Jed Knight, Alaina Knight, Alexis Allen, Jae Knight, Jet Knight, Jesse Knight, Logan Allen, and Abigail Knight; bonus great grandchildren, Evan Collins, Kayla Cooper, Haley Collins, and Christian Collins; great-great grandchild, Callie Berry; bonus great-great grandchildren, Briella and Everly. Visitation will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Evangelist Howell M. Berry. Interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery.
