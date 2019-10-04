March 7, 1920 - October 3, 2019 Born March 7, 1920 to Lorenzo and Dixie Smith in Union Springs, Alabama. Lavinia later lived in Birmingham with Lena and Sumner Hayes, relatives. She attended University of Montevallo. Lavinia Smith married John Alley Sept. 1, 1940. They lived in Tuskegee until 1963, then moved to Auburn. They were married 53 years prior to his death in 1993. She was preceded in death by her parents; Lorenzo and Dixie Smith, her brother; Lorenzo "Bubba" Smith, brother; Fred Smith, her husband; John T Alley Sr., son; John T. Alley Jr. and son in-law; Thomas Parnell. She is survived by her children; Dixie (Dorman) Segrest of Birmingham, Lavinia (Thomas) Parnell of Auburn, Susan (Carl) Woodruff of Dawsonville, Ga, and daughter in- law; Sue (John) Alley of Montgomery. She is also survived by her close cousin Betty Torbert. Known as "Lulu" to her 12 grandchildren: Allison Parnell, Mitch Parnell, Scott Parnell, Shep Townsend, Jay Townsend, Brantley Lukens, Catherine Alley Pollard, Susan Alley Dendy, Dixie Alley, Liz Alley Reep, Luke Woodruff, and Wesley Woodruff. She has 16 great grandchildren. She was a long-time member of the Tuskegee First Methodist Church and later Auburn United Methodist Church. Other activities included: member of DAR, Village Garden Club, PEO, Auburn Women's Club, Campus Club, Lunch Bunch and Macon County Supper Club. She was known for her talent in arranging flowers for the Methodist Church Chapel and many social events. She also enjoyed gardening, painting, bridge, tennis, dancing and her Lake Martin home. The family would also like to express gratitude to her loving and devoted caregivers these past few years: Ernestine Torbert, Della Williamson, Tina Birmingham, Sharon Baker, Willie and Corrine Woodson, Edwina Cook, Lettie Jones, Charlotte Caldwell and Kaponia Holloway. Services will be at the Auburn Methodist Church Founder's Chapel, 137 South Gay St., Auburn, AL at 12:30 on Monday, Oct. 7th followed by visitation and reception in Fellowship Hall.
