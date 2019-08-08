July 9, 1923 - June 5, 2019 Cordelia Anne Ward Amacher passed away on June 5, 2019 after what she referred to as a "wonderful life "with her husband of 62 years, Richard "Dick" Amacher. She was born on July 9th, 1923 in Montgomery, Alabama to John Milton Ward and Cordelia Scott Ward of and lived in Birmingham, Verbena and Selma, Alabama. After attending Agnes Scott University, she earned a Masters and PhD in English and American civilization at Radcliffe and New York University, while teaching for several years at New Jersey College for women, Hood College in Maryland where she participated in a model United Nations project, Henderson State Teachers' College in Arkansas, and Auburn University, before becoming a full-time housewife and mother. She had a keen interest in classical music, civil rights and liberal politics. She was very involved with the Auburn Chamber Music Society and the League of Women Voters, among other organizations. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Auburn, supporting the Presbyterian Community Ministry. Avidly pursuing an interest in social activism for civil rights, she wrote many articles and provided photographs for local newspapers. After publishing some articles on the criminal slavery system in the South, Anne fought for water and sewage provision for local African-Americans in the 1950s and 1960s, when she learned the prevailing racist attitude of the local City Council and Water Board inexplicably provided the benefits of proper water and sewage processing only to white people. Anne and her husband Dick moved to Auburn from Arkansas when Dick was fired for advocating for the admission of African-Americans to Henderson University. Anne was pro-integration from the start and worked to promote it at a time when both local public schools and universities tried to prevent African-Americans from attending. Even many Christian churches in Auburn at that time banned African Americans and she worked hard to persuade them to do otherwise. In the 1960s and 1970s Anne organized the first citizens tour of the local Auburn watershed. Finding contamination by the Uniroyal plant and a local dairy farm, she worked diligently to stop the contamination, and her efforts were eventually successful after many years of work. She was involved in notifying the state health department and EPA of various public health risks, including those involving Cryptosporidium. Her work in these endeavors was recognized with the W. Kelly Mosley Environmental Award. During the 1980s and later she was active in supporting local classical music and the Auburn Chamber Music Society. She encouraged and befriended talented young musicians, some of whom went on to became professional classical musicians. She and her husband had a wide circle of dear friends during their retirement. Throughout their lives Anne and her husband, Dick welcomed the stranger, especially international students and faculty. She avidly watched the news and other educational programs up until two weeks prior to her death, frequently discussing the current political, cultural, and civic events with her helpers and daughter. She enjoyed discussing the interesting things she learned from television and newspapers with her helpers Jeannette Strickland, Christina Tapley, Gwen Wilson, Karen Cordova, Edna Ferreira, Liz West, and Morgan Barnes. Anne was keen to discuss Liz West's involvement in politics, especially Liz's participation in Democratic Party caucus efforts. They agreed on the necessity of obtaining a more reasonable presidential example for the country, as well as other more generally representative, humane and rational candidates for office. Christina Tapley was also much appreciated as an unusually gracious and accommodating caregiver and helper. Karen Cordova created some beautiful remembrance photo albums that Anne enjoyed greatly in her last few years. Jeannette Strickland and Gwen Wilson were very much appreciated as extremely loyal and reliable assistants for many years. Anne could be described as a woman before her time. She was progressive and inclusive, welcoming diversity well before it was popular to do so and was a lifelong learner, in possession of a massive body knowledge and a sharp wit. She will be greatly missed by many. Survivors include her daughter, Alice Marie Amacher Neumann, son-in-law, Robert Neumann, grandsons Gerald and John Neumann and her much loved cousins and friends.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.