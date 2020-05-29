May 20, 1958 - May 24, 2020 Graveside service for Mattie Ambus, 62, of Opelika, AL will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, May 29, 2020, at Green Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 390 Lee Road 106, Auburn, Alabama 36830, Reverend Charlie Bryant will officiate. Public viewing for Mrs. Ambus was held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Mrs. Ambus, who passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the Bethany House in Auburn, AL, was born May 20, 1958 in Lee County, Alabama. Survivors include: one son, Octavius S. Bryant of Opelika, AL; a nephew as a son, Bennie C. Brooks Opelika, AL; nine grandchildren, Tyra D. Bryant, Tramaris D. Bryant, Jr., Shantavious Bryant, Octavius Bryant, Xzavious Bryant, Jalan Spinks-Bryant, Amarious Bryant, Tamarrah 'Bryant, Kaitlyn Bryant, and Tayah Bryant all of Opelika, AL; seven great-grandchildren; +one sister, Ernestine (Sylvester) Brooks of Opelika, AL; a cousin as a sister, Brenda Covington Opelika, AL, one brother, Eddie C. Bryant Montgomery, AL;; two uncles, Reverend Leonard (Mary Helen) Bryant Opelika, AL and Taylor (Essierean) Bryant of Gary, IN; two aunts, Carrie Pearl Bryant of New Britain, CT and, Lennie B. Jordan of Opelika, AL; two sisters-in-law, Fannie Bryant and Jaqueline Bryant both of Opelika, AL; special friends, Vernon Dowdell, Debbie Newsome Brooks, Minnie Bulger, Rose Moore and John Fowler, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
To plant a tree in memory of Mattie Ambus as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.