May 20, 1958 - May 24, 2020 Graveside service for Mattie Ambus, 62, of Opelika, AL will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, May 29, 2020, at Green Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 390 Lee Road 106, Auburn, Alabama 36830, Reverend Charlie Bryant will officiate. Public viewing for Mrs. Ambus will be on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Mrs. Ambus, who passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the Bethany House in Auburn, AL, was born May 20, 1958 in Lee County, Alabama. Survivors include: one son, Octavius S. Bryant of Opelika, AL; a nephew as a son, Bennie C. Brooks Opelika, AL; one sister, Ernestine Brooks of Opelika, AL; a cousin as a sister, Brenda Covington Opelika, AL, one brother, Eddie C. Bryant Montgomery, AL; nine grandchildren, Tyra D. Bryant, Tramaris D. Bryant, Jr., Shantavious Bryant, Octavius Bryant, Xzavious Bryant, Jalen Spinks-Bryant, Omarious Bryant, Tamarrah Bryant, Kaitlyn Bryant, and Tayah Bryant all of Opelika, AL; seven great-grandchildren; two uncles, Reverend Leonard (Mary Helen) Bryant Opelika, AL and Taylor (Essierean) Bryant of Gary, IN; two aunts, Carrie Pearl Bryant of New Britain, CT and, Lennie B. Jordan of Opelika, AL; two sisters-in-law, Fannie Bryant and Jaqueline Bryant both of Opelika, AL; special friends, Vernon Dowdell, Debbie Newsome Brooks, Minnie Bulger, Rose Moore and John Fowler, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

