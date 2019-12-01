Sylvia Wright Anderson Sylvia died on Nov. 5, 2019 at Columbus Hospice. Sylvia is survived by her husband Jim Anderson, sons Christopher and Wesley Anderson and daughters Dana Wainwright and Paula Rodgers, her brother Clay Wright and sister Gayle Cody. A memorial service is planned at Columbus Hospice February 1, 2020 beginning at 2pm Eastern time. The family requests in lieu of flowers that you consider a gift in memory of Sylvia to Columbus Hospice, 2010 Moon Road, Columbus, Ga 31909.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
UPDATED 2:10 P.M. WEDNESDAY: Investigators confirm remains found in Macon County are those of Aniah Blanchard
-
Fans give Finebaum their best shots
-
TURNER: Should Auburn cancel today’s game?
-
Windover residents appeal to city, county for help
-
Papa John's founder claims he was set up, warns that a 'day of reckoning will come'
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.