Sylvia Wright Anderson Sylvia died on Nov. 5, 2019 at Columbus Hospice. Sylvia is survived by her husband Jim Anderson, sons Christopher and Wesley Anderson and daughters Dana Wainwright and Paula Rodgers, her brother Clay Wright and sister Gayle Cody. A memorial service is planned at Columbus Hospice February 1, 2020 beginning at 2pm Eastern time. The family requests in lieu of flowers that you consider a gift in memory of Sylvia to Columbus Hospice, 2010 Moon Road, Columbus, Ga 31909.

