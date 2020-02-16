November 21, 1917 - February 13, 2020 Elnora LeBouef Andrus joined her savior and the saints in glory on February 13, 2020. Elnora was born on November 21, 1917 to John Meus LeBouef and Rose Schambough LeBouef in Iota, Louisiana. Elnora married Vernon Andrus on August 8, 1950. They had 2 children, Francine Andrus Berendson (Gustavo) and Terry Andrus (Annette). She is survived by her two children, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother (Lawrence) and son (Ronald Guidry). Elnora was known for her cooking, visiting the shut-ins and her prayer warrior life. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the First Baptist Church Parlor with memorial worship service to follow at 2:00 pm at the First Baptist Church Sanctuary. Elnora will be buried at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Eunice, Louisiana. A graveside memorial service will be held at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery at 11:00 am on February 29, 2020. The family request any gifts be given to the First Baptist Church of Opelika, Alabama. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com
Service information
Feb 22
Visitation
Saturday, February 22, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
First Baptist Church of Opelika
301 South 8th Street
Opelika, AL 36801
Guaranteed delivery before Elnora's Visitation begins.
Feb 22
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 22, 2020
2:00PM
First Baptist Church of Opelika
301 South 8th Street
Opelika, AL 36801
Guaranteed delivery before Elnora's Memorial Service begins.
