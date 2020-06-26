July 1, 1988 - June 19, 2020 Funeral service for Brian Anyadike, 31, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Saint Michaels the Archangel Catholic Parish, 1100 North College Street, Auburn, AL 36830 with interment in Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery, Father Michael Farmer will officiate. Mr. Anyadike, who passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, was born July 1, 1988 in Washington, D.C. Public viewing for Mr. Anyadike will be Friday, June 26, 2020 form 4:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Mr. Anyadike remains will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service. Memories of his life will be cherished by: his parents, Dr. Anthony and Mrs. Mennana Anyadike of Ellicott City, MD and Dr. Njideka and Mr. Daniel Obiekwe of Auburn, AL; two brothers, Chukwuemeka Ikejiani of Auburn, AL and Daniel Obiekwe of Atlanta, GA; three sisters, Ashley Anyadike of Auburn, AL, Maya Obiekwe of Arlington, VA and Marina Brito of Ellicott City, MD; grandparents, Nwabueze and Priscilla Okafor both of Atlanta, GA; fiancé, Kelli Pickard and their unborn son, Roman Brian Anyadike of Opelika, AL; the Opelika Fire Department who loved and considered him family; and a host of cousins, aunts, uncles, other relatives and an endless amount of friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. Visit: www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
