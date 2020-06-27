July 1, 1988 - June 19, 2020 Funeral service for Brian Anyadike, 31, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Saint Michaels the Archangel Catholic Parish, 1100 North College Street, Auburn, AL 36830 with interment in Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery, Father Michael Farmer will officiate. Mr. Anyadike, who passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, was born July 1, 1988 in Washington, D.C. Public viewing for Mr. Anyadike will be Friday, June 26, 2020 form 4:00 pm 7:00 pm. Mr. Anyadike remains will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service. Brian graduated from Auburn High School Class of 2006, where he excelled as an Auburn High Tiger. He then went on to attend Auburn University, where he walked on to the Football team as a strong safety and full back. He developed life-long bonds with his teammates, gaining a reputation for being a playful, loving friend together, they celebrated major milestones and achievements that would only continue to strengthen their bond. Notably, in 2007, Brian and his teammates celebrated a victory in the Chick-fil-a Bowl against Clemson University. It would become one of his most cherished memories during his tenure as a football player for the Auburn University Tigers. After his time at Auburn, Brian went on to join the East AL Predators and Opelika Chiefs, where he developed more friendships, more memories, and more bonds to last a lifetime. Brian joined the Opelika Fire Department in 2016, where he would soon develop a second family through strong bonds of friendships and brotherhood. During his tenure at Opelika Fire Department, Brian excelled in training and education through the Alabama Fire College to become a certified firefighter and EMT. Brian would later continue his training to become a nationally registered Paramedic. He was a great son, brother, friend, and fiancé with an infectious smile that would touch your spirit on sight. Brian was beyond excited to be welcoming a son of his own into the world this November. For those who knew him, they would remember him as a jokester he always found a way to make others laugh with his silly antics. He will be remembered by his love for the gym and "getting his weight up." Brian loved his 3 dogs (Alpha, Brewser, and Brute), and those that knew him will always be reminded of how much he cared for each of them. His family and friends would remember him mostly for his unwavering and strong-minded nature, his expensive taste, and for being loving, kind, strong, fearless, protective, and willing to give anyone the shirt off his back. Everyone that knew him loved him- he was so full of life. On Friday, June 19, 2020, he departed this life leaving a void in every heart that knew him. To say he will be missed dearly is an understatement. He was preceded in death by his little brother, Alexander Obiekwe. Memories of his life will be cherished by: his parents, Dr. Anthony and Mrs. Mennana Anyadike of Ellicott City, MD and Dr. Njideka and Mr. Daniel Obiekwe of Auburn, AL; two brothers, Chukwuemeka Ikejiani of Auburn, AL and Daniel Obiekwe of Atlanta, GA; three sisters, Ashley Anyadike of Auburn, AL, Maya Obiekwe of Arlington, VA and Marina Brito of Ellicott City, MD; grandparents, Nwabueze and Priscilla Okafor both of Atlanta, GA; fiancé, Kelli Pickard and their unborn son, Roman Brian Anyadike of Opelika, AL; the Opelika Fire Department who loved and considered him family; and a host of cousins, aunts, uncles, other relatives and an endless amount of friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. Visit: www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
