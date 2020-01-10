May 11, 1956 - January 3, 2020 Funeral service for AC Askew, 63, of Auburn, AL, will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Ebenezer C.M.E. Church, 616 Day Lily Street, Loachapoka, AL 36865 with interment in Pine Level Cemetery, Reverend Robert Strickland will officiate. Mr. Askew, who passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born May 11, 1956 in Macon County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Friday, January 10, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Mr. Askew will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: five children, Denise Cobb of Auburn, AL, Tawanna Purter, Almeshia (Robert) Cattage, Jarvius Askew and Anthony "Tony" Askew all of Notasulga, AL; five sisters, Lettie Jones of Auburn, AL, Gussie Askew of Loachapoka, AL, Atheria Morgan, Crystal (Gary) Bentley and Sharlet (Leon) Torbert all of Tallassee, AL; five brothers, Herman Askew of Loachapoka, AL, Robert (Carolyn) Askew of Tallassee, AL, Curtis Lockhart of Loachapoka, AL, Larry Buckhannon of Tallassee, AL and Joe Nathan (Tarshia) Oliver of Montgomery, AL; two special nephews, Bravis Purter and Lamone Askew both of Auburn, AL; a special brother-in-law, Wilson Purter, Jr. of Auburn, AL; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
Askew, AC
