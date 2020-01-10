January 31, 1953 - January 4, 2020 Funeral service for Elizabeth Askew, 66, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020, at True Deliverance Holiness Church, 936 North Donahue Drive, Auburn, AL 36830 with interment in Westview Cemetery, Bishop Nolan T. Torbert will officiate. Ms. Askew, who passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born January 31, 1953 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Friday, January 10, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. The family will receive family and friends from 6:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Ms. Askew will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: daughter, Dr. Frankie (Felix) Bell of Opelika, AL; niece as a daughter, Aretha Lyles of Opelika, AL; five grandchildren, Lamarcus Askew of Auburn, AL, Jessica (Cory) North of Opelika, AL, Jacques Crawford of Auburn, AL, Skyler Watts and Devin Bell both of Opelika, AL; four great-grandchildren, Jade Brielle Lewis, McKinlay Jaide Crawford, Carsen Jayce Delmonte and Daxten O'rien Bell; two cousins as sisters, Brenda Lyles and Barbara Dorsey both of Opelika, AL; devoted friends, Glenda Reese, Johnny Parker and Bernedette Patrick all of Opelika, AL; the Willis family (her extended family), and a host of other relatives and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
Askew, Elizabeth "Liz"
