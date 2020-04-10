October 29, 1935 - April 8, 2020 David Wayne Ayers of Auburn, Alabama passed away on April, 2020. He was 84 years old. Mr. Ayers was born on October 29, 1935, to the late Roy and Myrl Jackson Ayers. Mr. Ayers lived in Bowdon, Georgia most of his life. He worked as a brick mason, farmer, and then worked at Southwire in Carrollton, Ga, until he retired. Mr. Ayers loved watching college sports, reading and spending time with his family. Mr. Ayers was very proud of his children and their spouses, but he was especially proud of his grandchildren. His survivors included his daughter Kim Eason (Kevin) and sons, Keith Ayers (Sharon) and Jason Ayers (Rhonda); his grandchildren Adam Eason, Alyssa Eason, Jackson Ayers, Chase Holloway (Miranda) and great-grandchildren Khloe and Hudson Holloway.

