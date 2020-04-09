Due to these unprecedented times, a private gravesite service for Mr. Eugene (Red) Bailey, 73, will be Friday, 1:00 E.S.T. April 10, 2020, at Hill Crest Cemetery of Lanett, Ala. Officiating, Pastor, Dr. Lamar Johnson. Mr. Bailey was called to his everlasting resting place on Friday April 3, 2020 at EAMC of Opelika. He accepted Christ at an early age and was a devoted member of Mount Hermon Baptist Church. He loved all things sports and would eagerly engage in conversation with anyone who would listen. He was an graduate of Lanier High School where he excelled and earned varsity lettering in football and basketball. He will be remembered for his laugh, crazy personality, and love of life. He leaves a void in our hearts and will be truly missed. He is preceded in death by his Father, Cecil L. Bailey; Mother, Annie L. Bailey-Reid, Stepfather-Willie F. Reid; Grandmother, Mae Bell Bailey; Sisters, Gladys Chappell, Bernice Seaton, Mary Gore; One brother, Arthur Bailey; Granddaughter, Brooke Jackson, and brother in-law, Eddie Potts. Mr. Bailey leaves to cherish his loving wife, Rebecca Bailey; Three loving daughter, Nina (Marcus) Jackson of Clarksville Tennessee, Gidget Moore, Louisville, Kentucky, Rachell Patrick of LaFayette, Ala.; Four devoted sons, Eugene Bailey Jr., Jamal Bailey both of Lanett, Chris (Andrea) Roberts of Valley, Ala, and Drector Bailey of Louisville, Ky.; one loving sister, Sherry Potts of Lanett , Ala.; one Step brother, George Reed, Lanett, Ala.; Four sisters-in-law, Dr. Tanda (Michael) Cannion, Annie Hall, Brenda Fears, and Mary Bailey; Nine beloved grandchildren, DeAngelo Moore, Deshawn Moore, Brittany Jackson, Robert Moore, lll, Aryria Colburn, A'Nijah Patrick, Erin Roberts, Keegan Bailey, and Bradley Bailey; Five special friends, Anthony (Janell) Mathis, Willie Ruffs Billingsley both of Lanett, Ala., James (Mary) Mackey, Obie Wright both of Atlanta, Ga., Leon Reed, Lanett, Ala., Alford McCord, Valley, Ala.; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Foreman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.