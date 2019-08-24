Millie Laing Bailey, 78, of Stone Mountain, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on August 21, 2019. Millie leaves behind husband, Perry Lee Bailey; son, Roy Q Sanders; son-in-law, Charlie Bailey; daughter, Kay Matthews; two brothers, Earnest Laing, Clyde Laing; two granddaughters, Meagan Harvell, Samantha Herrington; two grandsons, Frankie Sanders, McCrae Sanders. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Services have been provided by A.S. Turner & Sons funeral home in Decatur, GA
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.