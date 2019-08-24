Millie Laing Bailey, 78, of Stone Mountain, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on August 21, 2019. Millie leaves behind husband, Perry Lee Bailey; son, Roy Q Sanders; son-in-law, Charlie Bailey; daughter, Kay Matthews; two brothers, Earnest Laing, Clyde Laing; two granddaughters, Meagan Harvell, Samantha Herrington; two grandsons, Frankie Sanders, McCrae Sanders. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Services have been provided by A.S. Turner & Sons funeral home in Decatur, GA

