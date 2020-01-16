August 31, 1931 - January 6, 2020 Funeral service for Dorothy Baker, 88, of Salem, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m. (CST), Friday, January 17, 2020, at Pleasant View Missionary Baptist Church, 205 Lee Road 166, Salem, Alabama 36874, Reverend Nelson Fears will officiate. Ms. Baker, who passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at her home in Salem, Alabama, was born August 21, 1931 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing for Ms. Baker will be Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. (CST). Ms. Baker will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to service. Survivors include: four children, John Henry (Annie Jean) Baker of Columbus, OH, Robert Baker of Salem, AL, Susie Baker (Brinkley) Ayers of Detroit, MI and Beverly Ann (Johnny) Core of Opelika, AL; sister, Alfreda Morgan of Detroit, MI; sister-in-law, Mary Thomas of Detroit, MI; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry
Baker, Dorothy Jean
