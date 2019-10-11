January 2, 1939 - October 8, 2019 Funeral service for Edwina Baker, 80, of Opelika, AL, will be at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Saint James Missionary Baptist Church, 1335 Auburn Street, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend L.W. Booker will officiate. Mrs. Baker, who went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at her home in Opelika, AL, was born January 2, 1939 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be be on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Mrs. Baker will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: two sisters, Patsy D. Houston of Opelika, AL and Geraldine (Bobby) Penny of Auburn, AL; three step-children, King Baker, Sam Baker and Christine Baker; devoted friend, Linda Tolbert; a host of step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. To view and sign registry go to www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com.
