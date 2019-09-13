Geraldine Bunch Baker April 2, 1931 - September 6, 2019 Geraldine Bunch Baker, 88, of the Little Texas community in Macon County, died on September 6, 2019. There will be a memorial service for her at Concord Baptist Church of Notasulga at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, September 14, 2019. Mrs. Baker was born on April 2, 1931, in Corbin, Kentucky. She was the daughter of Jay and Iva Bunch. She married James Robert Baker and moved back to his home in the fifties. She is survived by her daughter, Ivajean Alexander and her son, Robert Leland (Niki) Baker. She has three grandchildren, Katy Baker-Smith, David Baker and Paul Baker. There are two great grandchildren, Jackson Baker and Simi Smith with another one on the way. There are also nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews and great-great ones too. Miss Gerry worked in the Macon County school system for many years and often considered those students to be part of her family. She loved shopping at Walmart and many there knew her face and greeted her warmly. However, the most important ones, who were her children and closest friends, were those at Concord Baptist. She made quilts and preserves for many, was well known for her banana pudding, gave advice and prayer, wagged her finger if needed, made comments that brought smiles and laughs and was always ready to offer a helping hand. The last few months were difficult as her health failed and she often commented she would like to go home to be with Jesus. She is in His presence and at peace, joined with love ones that preceded her, and worshipping her Lord. She will be missed.
