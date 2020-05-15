October 3, 1928 - May 13, 2020 Merrill B. Baker of Opelika was born to the late Bruce and Lenora Bishop on October 3, 1928 and passed away at her home on May 13, 2020. She was 91 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert James Baker. She is survived by her son, Tony Baker (Trisha), and cousin Bobby Potts. Visitation will be held in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Friday, May 15, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Graveside service will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Garden Hills Cemetery at 11:00 .m. with Reverend Rick Hagans officiating.
