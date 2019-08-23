April 4, 1963 - August 11, 2019 Funeral service for Patricia Bandy, 56, of Opelika, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Garden Hills Cemetery, Reverend JC Winter will officiate. Ms. Bandy, who passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at her home in Opelika, AL, was born April 4, 1963 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Friday, August 23, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Survivors include: four children, Monica Ligon (Michael) Russell of Montgomery, AL, Kimberly (Arthur) Harris, Jennifer Askew (Marcus Strickland) and Denise (Ladectric) Walker all of Opelika, AL; one sister, Mary V. Ligon of Union Springs, AL; three brothers, Dennis Michael Ligon, Carl Ligon of Opelika, AL and Royzell (Lavalle) Ligon of Phenix City, AL; eight grandchildren, Quashun Rogers, Amiya Brown, Jaquious Harris, Mylisa Harris, Arthur Harris, Jr., Zy'Coriah Askew, Jaevious Strickland and Ty'Quavion Bandy; a devoted friend, John Oneal of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
