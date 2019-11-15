James Wenford Banks, 82, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. A Celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. to service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to donor's favorite charity. Wenford was born in Dadeville, AL to the late Herman Eugene and Oncsee Stewart Banks. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Banks. Wenford was retired from Southern Natural Gas as a Corrosion Manager. He played baseball with the University of Alabama and was drafted by the Kansas City Athletics. Wenford played for Reeds Nuts Softball team for many years. He enjoyed hunting, gardening and was an avid "Roll Tide Fan". Wenford was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Gail Moore Banks of Macon, GA, daughters, Tracy (Robin) Gay of Houston, TX, Wendy (Mike) Appling of Macon, GA, granddaughters, Annalee Appling and Lily Gay, sister, Phyllis (Johnny) Gillies of Hartselle, AL, and several nieces and nephews. Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences. Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
