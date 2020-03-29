May 6, 1949 - March 23, 2020 Bill Barber, 70, unexpectedly passed away on Monday, March 23, due to aggressive cancer; however, the family was gifted with a few days to share goodbyes. Bill's only concerns were for his family and friends, and he never once thought of himself. That summarizes who he was and who he will continue to be in our hearts. He was born in Jackson, TN and raised in Tullahoma, TN by his parents Roy & Melba who preceded him in death. After attending Tennessee Tech and marrying his wife Marty, Bill started a long career in the foodservice equipment industry. He resided with his family in Chattanooga TN, Baton Rouge LA (Geaux Tigers) and Memphis TN before retiring in Auburn AL (War Eagle). He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marty, his four children, Jennifer Harding (Andrew), Chris Barber (Devan), Aaron Barber (Tyler), Andrew Barber (Candice), his seven grandchildren Lainey, Will, Sam, Camille, Bronson, Callie and Brooks as well as his beloved golden retriever and fishing buddy, Jake. Just like his father, Bill had a creative and inventive bent and his favorite pastimes were tinkering with projects around the house and fishing. Even though he told his wife when they started dating that he "really didn't fish that much" you couldn't talk him out of a three-day Redfishing trip to Leeville, LA or a quick trip in the johnboat around the lake in Auburn. The family will celebrate Bill's life by hosting a fish fry in his honor at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate in Bills honor to CAST for Kids (CASTforkids.org), Auburn United Methodist Church (AUMC.net) or a charity of your choice.
