September 3, 1951 - August 27, 2019 A Celebration of Life for Dena Lee Barnes of Auburn will be 11:00am central, Friday, August 30th at Auburn United Methodist Church Founder's Chapel. Visitation will begin at 10:00am central with Reverend Milton Newton and Reverend Julie Hare officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery in Lanett. Ms. Barnes, who died August 27, 2019, at her home in Auburn, was born September 3, 1951 in LaFayette, Alabama and grew up in the Harrington Heights Community in Chambers County. Dena attended Huguley Elementary School and graduated from Lanett High School. She received a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics from Auburn University. She worked for 36 years with the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service, during which time she received a Master of Education from Auburn University. Dena began her career in Butler County and soon transferred to Pike County where she served as county extension agent for many years. In this role she worked with 4-Hers and taught countless homemaker programs. Dena said the highlight of her job was working with 4-H students and getting to attend 4-H camps. She won numerous awards for her work as a county agent in Pike County, including the Distinguished Service Award and Diversity Award from Epsilon Sigma Pi. Dena was an avid tennis player and won many tennis tournaments, including the Lipton Tea Tournament. Dena was an avid photographer and won several awards. She enjoyed travelling with friends on ski trips, trips out west, Alaska, and other destinations. In 2004, she transferred to Lee County for the remainder of her career as a Regional Extension Agent until her retirement. Dena relished being closer to her family and Auburn football. She was a devoted caregiver to her mother, Dorothy, during Dorothy's final years. She was an avid gardener and was known for her talent of growing, cultivating, and decorating gourds. Dena used to joke that one day she would become a "gourd millionaire," a statement usually followed by her signature full -throated belly laugh. Dena's love for life, her friends, her family, and nature made those around her feel rich beyond measure. Dena is survived by her beloved sister, Diana Barnes of Auburn, her bother Billy (Teresa) Barnes of Standing Rock; five nieces and nephews: Angie Barnes (Craig) of Lanett, Jeff Barnes of Opelika, Anna Robertson Bennett (Gabe) of Sautee, Georgia, Jody Robertson (Jennifer) of Lafayette, Isaac Robertson (Bradley) of Gold Hill; as well as 11 great nieces and nephews. During Dena's last years, she had the privilege of being cared for by her sister, Diana and Venecia Pineda. Flowers will be appreciated or a donation to the Alabama 4- H Club Foundation through Alabama Extension, 244 Duncan Hall, Auburn University, Alabama 36849. Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home is directing.
