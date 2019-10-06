Funeral service for Mr. John Lewis Barnett, 61, of the Beauregard Community will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, October 7, 2019 at Peterson and Williams Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Rising Star Church Cemetery. Bishop Kenneth Carter will officiate. Mr. Barnett passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the East Alabama Medical Center. He is survived by: his mother, Wilmer Barnett of Opelika, AL; one brother, Jimmy (Minister Cherry) Barnett of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
