February 14, 1996 - March 5, 2020 Memorial celebration for Terrance "Tay Tay" Barnett, 24, of Beauregard, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2020, at the home of Leroy and Pat Barnett-Lott, 1834 Lee Road 34, Opelika, AL 36804. Mr. Barnett, who passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born On February 14, 1996 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home. He leaves to cherish his memory: his parents, Leroy and Pat Barnett-Lott of Beauregard, AL; three brothers, Trevon Barnett, Jarmarquevious Barnett and Harvey Bishop all of Beauregard, AL; two step-sisters, Tiyausdia Wisdom of Opelika, AL and Akrystal Wisdom of Gatesville, TX; three step-brothers, Christopher Wisdom, Jr., Nathanael Wisdom both of Killeen, TX and Alyjah Wisdom of Gatesville, TX; grandparents, Edward and Rosie Kirk, and Walter and Linda Wisdom all of Beauregard, AL; two aunts, Shelia Kirk and Alexandria Barnett both of Beauregard, AL and one uncle, Roderick Dewayne Kirk of Beauregard, AL; a host of other relatives and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
