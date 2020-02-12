Funeral service for Mrs. Wilmer Barnett, 89, of the Beauregard Community will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Peterson and Williams Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Rising Star Church Cemetery. Pastor J. C. Winters will officiate. Mrs. Barnett passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Oak Park Nursing Home. She was a member of Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church. She is survived by: one son, Jimmy (Minister Cherry) Barnett of Opelika, AL; five grandchildren, Talferio "Anudrae" Barnett, Kira Grady, Cheukemia Grady, Tila Grady and Keyare Grady all of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
