November 10, 1934 - October 22, 2019 Mary Coggins Barresi of Beauregard, Alabama was born in Lagrange, Georgia on November 10, 1934 and passed away at East Alabama Medical Center on October 22, 2019. She was 84 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Barresi; son, Louis Barresi. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Hickman; son, Andrew Lee Barresi (Pokey); grandchildren, Jerry Hickman, Jr. and wife Amanda, Jonathan Hickman, Sr. and wife Kirstie, Andrew Louis Barresi (Lil' Pokey), Anthony Barresi, as well as numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 12:00 noon until 3:00 p.m.
