May 12, 1965 - November 15, 2019 Funeral services for Ms. Angela Ingram Barreto of Opelika is Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 11:00am at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Burial is in Garden Hills Cemetery. The Reverend Tommy Ray is officiating. Visitation is Monday, November 18, 2019 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Ms. Barreto, who died Friday, November 15, 2019, at East Alabama Medical Center was born May 12, 1965, in Montgomery, AL. She was an extraordinary mother, sister, daughter, friend, and care taker. Many described her as joyful, hilarious, hardworking, and selfless. Her smile could light up the room and was contagious to those around her. Her charming presence was illuminating and will never be forgotten. Her career in nursing allowed her to do things she enjoyed most, take care of others and shop. She is survived by her parents Charles and Annette Ingram; daughters: Bethany Barreto (Mitchell Birchfield), and Lauren Barreto; son, Hunter Barreto, and brother Jeffery Ingram.
