May 12, 1965 - November 15, 2019 Mrs. Angela Ingram Barreto, of Opelika, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019. Funeral services will be 11:00am Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Visitation will be Monday, November 18, 2019 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home beginning at 6:00pm until 8:00pm. A full obituary will publish at a later date.
