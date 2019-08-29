March 3, 1925 - August 25, 2019 Mildred S. Beals of Opelika, Alabama, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019. The daughter of Benjamin Harrison Smith and Katie Mable Jinks Smith, she was born in Little Texas, Alabama March 3, 1925. She retired from Auburn University, Alabama Extension Service in 1975. She brought her love of gardening and cooking with her to the Extension Service, where she made many noted contributions. As a result of her love for gardening, her yards were the talk of many of her friends, neighbors, and family. She loved entertaining her friends and family and the family always looked forward to our Fourth Sunday in July gatherings. Even in her later years when her health had faltered, she still insisted on hosting the entire family at her home. In addition to being remembered as a gracious host, she will always be remembered as a generous, loving caretaker for her younger sister, Ginger. Her love for God made her more determined to get back to Church just as soon as she could get back on her feet from her last illness. Her family believes she departed Sunday morning, August 25, just in time to make the Early Service in Heaven. While we are saddened at her departure and will miss her terribly, we rejoice in our faith that we will see her again. She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Harold Oliver Beals. She is survived by her sister Carol Virginia Smith (Birmingham, Alabama), two sisters-in-law, Kathleen Smith, wife of James Smith (Warrior, Alabama), Margaret Smith, wife of Cecil Smith (Little Texas, Alabama), and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends who loved her dearly. A Celebration of her life will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Opelika, Alabama. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 in the Church Sanctuary. A graveside service will follow at Little Texas Cemetery, Little Texas, Alabama. Reverend Rick Lane will officiate. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is directing. www.FrederickDean.com Funerals & Cremations
