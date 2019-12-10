Funeral service for Mrs. Helen Patricia Dixon Beaty, 82, of Opelika, AL, will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Peterson and Williams Funeral Home Chapel. Brother William Gunn will officiate. Mrs. Beaty passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at her home. She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses. After twenty-five years, she retired from the New York City Board of Education. She is survived by: her husband, Tommy Beaty of Opelika, AL; three sons, Claude (Peggy) Dixon, Jr. of Atlanta, GA, Anthony (Darlene) Dixon and Keith Dixon both of New York, NY; one daughter, Jacqueline (Michael) Hoyte of New York, NY; three grandchildren, Shanna Steele, Derell Hoyte and Sade Dixon; one great granddaughter, Jayda Steele; four sisters, Barbara (Walter) Beaty of Valley, AL, Atlee (Fletcher) Dawson of Lafayette, AL, Patricia Tolbert of Roanoke, AL and Earnestine (Henry) Knight of Alexander City, AL; five sisters-in-law, Hurley (John) Ray, Barbara (Sanders) Brooks and Ocie Turner all of Lafayette, AL, Geraldine (Mose) Todd and Cathy Huston both of Opelika, AL; two brothers-in-law, Jerome Beaty of Opelika, AL and Jerome (Jeanette) Giddens of Valley, AL; two step-sisters, Maudie Ruth (Patrick) Scott of Dallas, TX and Janet Perry of Columbus, GA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.