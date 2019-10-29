Funeral service for Mr. Perry Beavers, Jr., 72, of Loachapoka, AL will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Peterson and Williams Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Westview Cemetery. Mr. Beavers passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the East Alabama Medical Center. Survivors are: six children, Janice Beavers, Dana Beavers (caregiver) and LaBron Beavers all of Loachapoka, AL, Paris Beavers, Dwight Stokes and Eric Crawford all of Auburn, AL; special daughter, Sandrika Thomas of Loachapoka, AL; three siblings, James (Juanita) Beavers of Gainesville, GA, Flora Maddox of Camp Hill, AL and Ruby M. Morgan of Auburn, AL; five devoted grandchildren (caregivers), Destiny Yancey, Aliyah Tolbert, Madison Beavers, London Beavers and Chianti Yancey; seven grandchildren; his former wife and caregiver, Dorothy Beavers of Loachapoka, AL; four sisters-in-law, Willie Mae (Terry) Buford, Mae Pearl (David) Dumas, Katherine Beavers and Edith Beavers; one brother-in-law, Tommy (Mary Ann) Thomas; an aunt, Maggie Dunn; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
