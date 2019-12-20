Mrs. Bell moved from time to eternity on Dec. 17, 2019. Her memories are indelibly imprinted in the hearts and minds of her husband of 65 years, Reverend Myris L. Bell of Roanoke. Six children: Sherridian Ann (Melvin) Frazier, Opelika, Deborah Lynne (Reverend Melvin) Owens, Opelika, Felix Denard (Robin) Bell, Roanoke, Janice Denise (Whit) Allen, Opelika, Ritchie Valentino (Delsey) Bell, Lanett, Chandra Elaine (Rodney) Darden, Opelika Celebration Of Life will be Dec. 21 at 11 AM. Public viewing will be Dec. 20, 1 - 6 PM at the funeral home, then Dec. 21, 9 - 11 AM at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Skyview Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Five Points, AL. You can see a full obituary at: https://clarkmemorial.biz/notices/Antonia-Bell
