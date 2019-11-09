James Davis Bell IV "Dave", 45, of Birmingham AL, accomplished chef, Auburn football fanatic, music lover, artist, passed away at his home Sunday, the 3rd of November, 2019. Dave was born in Enterprise, AL and grew up in Auburn, AL. He attended Auburn University then moved to Birmingham, AL to pursue his love of cooking. His other interests were Auburn sports, traveling to see his favorite bands, Fantasy Football, and animals. Dave's greatest passion was food. He graduated from Culinard then worked in many of Birmingham's finest restaurants including Bottega, Stones Throw, 26, and most recently as Executive Chef at Fancy's On Fifth. Dave had a tender heart and sweet spirit. He had an awesome sense of humor and a contagious smile. His loved practical jokes, often targeting co-workers, family and friends. Dave is survived by his wife Ann Paget Pizitz: parents, Candy and James Bell (Auburn, AL); brother, Brock Bell (Birmingham, AL); grandmother, Sue Bickford (Auburn, AL); aunts, Rosanne Bell (Columbus, GA) and Christine Bell (Brookfield, NH); and cousins, Jenny Bontecou (Portland, OR), Natasha Bell (Brookfield, NH) and Justin Combs (Portland, OR). In addition to his family, Dave was blessed with many friends. Friends are cordially invited to a celebration of his life and reception on Sunday, the 10th of November, 2019 at Ridout's Valley Chapel in Homewood, Alabama, from Three O'clock in the afternoon until Six O'clock in the evening. Afterwards, all are invited to continue the celebration at Dave's Pub in Five Points South. In lieu of flowers, donations honoring the life of Dave may be directed to Full Circle Farm Sanctuary. 961 White House Pkwy, Warm Springs, GA, 31830 or www.fullcirclefarmsanctuary.org/DaveBell. Services are under the direction of Ridout's Valley Chapel (205.879.3401) in Homewood.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.