Graveside service for Milton Benford, 63, of Camp Hill, AL, formerly Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Minister Michael Ferguson will officiate. Mr. Benford, who passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Piedmont Midtown Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus, GA, was born September 2, 1956 in Lee County, Alabama Public viewing for Mr. Benford will be Tuesday, July 7, 2020, from 4 pm 6 pm. He leaves to cherish his memories: three children, Lashica Brooks of Phenix City, AL, Jason Benford, Sr. (Latasha Hart) and Rachael Benford both of Camp Hill, AL; nine grandchildren, Jason Benford, Jr., Ariel Benford, Havannah Black, Elena Benford, Ashaejah Morgan, Kobi Morgan, Jr., LaQuavious Milner, Jarki Brooks and Keaveya Williams; one great-grandchild, Jazayden Milner; two brothers, Arthur Charles (Kimberly) Benford and Ricky (Kate) Benford both of Opelika, AL; two sisters, Mary C. McCurdy of Richmond, VA and Dorothy Wilson of Opelika, AL; one uncle, Robert Earl (Delia) Parham of Opelika, AL; one aunt, Nell Bass of Opelika, AL; brother-in-law, Daniel Barnett of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Harris Funeral Home is directing. Visit: www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.