June 5, 1929 - December 28, 2018 Luther A. Bennett, Jr. was born June 5, 1929 in Roanoke, AL to L.A. Bennett and Fannie Meacham Bennett. He died December 28, 2018 at Arbor Springs Health and Rehab Center in Opelika. Luther was a member of First Baptist Church Opelika. Later in life as his health declined, he depended on the FBCO TV ministry for worship services. His career included work at Alabama Gas Company, and later as owner of Bennett's Appliance. He enjoyed many years traveling with his wife Joan, internationally as well as across the nation in their motor home. Luther is survived by his wife of 69 years, Joan O'Brien Bennett; sons Al Bennett (Charlotte) of Chattanooga, TN, Mike Bennett (Debra) of Opelika, Kevin Bennett (Ann) of Opelika; daughter Lisa Anne Bennett Milhorn (Mike) of Kingsport, TN. Additionally, his grandchildren Tara Bennett Meadows; Shelley Bennett Young; Natalie Bennett Warren; Katie Caroline Bennett Klumpp; O'Brien, Rob, and Luke Bennett; Michael Milhorn, and 15 great grandchildren survive him. He is also survived by his sister Christine Bennett Johnson of Dora, AL. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Loma Bennett Mayfield, and brothers Tom Bennett and Blake Bennett, Sr. Graveside services will be held at Garden Hills Cemetery in Opelika at 11:00am Monday, December 31, 2018. Memorials may be made to the Alabama Baptist Children's Home. (https://www.alabamachild.org) Jeffcoat -Trant Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.jeffcoattrant.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.