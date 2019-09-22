July 10, 1950 - September 18, 2019 Patricia Edens Bennett, 69, of Auburn, AL, passed into Heaven at her home on September 18, 2019 after surviving over a year with anaplastic thyroid cancer. Patricia was born on July 10, 1950 to parents, Hiram Patton "HP" Edens, Jr. and Georgia Kinkead Edens. She grew up on a farm in Clinchport, VA. She met her husband at a dance 5 days after going to Radford University where she earned a degree in Library Sciences. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, who enjoyed working in her rose garden, crocheting, and cooking, especially for others. She always put others before herself and loved her family deeply. She was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church and a counselor for Sav-A-Life. She gave her life to Christ on April 13, 1967. Patricia is survived by her husband of 48 years, Tom Bennett (Ampex, Quantegy); daughters Kathy Bennett, Valerie Bennett, and Debbie Logan (John); granddaughter Amber Johns; sister Sandy McDavid; brother Gary Edens (Hope); aunt Anne Edens; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Charles Raymond Edens, Sr. Favorite Bible verse: Ephesians 4: 31-32 "Let all bitterness, and wrath, and anger, and clamour, and evil speaking, be put away from you, with all malice: And be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ's sake hath forgiven you." A graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 10:00am in Town Creek Cemetery. Reverend Al Jackson will be officiating the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to education for loved ones.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.