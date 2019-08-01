November 27, 2012 - June 29, 2019 Roman Cole Bentley of Beauregard, Alabama was born in Columbus, Georgia on December 27, 2012 and passed away at his home on July 29, 2019. He was 6 years old. Roman had a smile that could light up even the darkest of rooms. Despite the limitations of his body he was a brilliant child with a thirst for adventure and learning new things. He idolized his favorite super hero's, but he was truly a super-hero in his own right by agreeing to 5 years of a clinical trial that would become SMA's first therapy. He is survived by his father, Michael Bentley; mother, Cody Jasper; sister, Ivy Jasper; grandfathers, Rick Holliday, Bill Jasper, Ross Jones; grandmothers, Kim Holliday, Ronda Kindred, Annette Jasper, and Allyson Bentley. Visitation will be held in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Friday, August 2, 2019 from 10:00 until 10:50 a.m. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Eric Hilyer officiating. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is directing.
