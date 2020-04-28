September 2, 1940 - April 26, 2020 Jack Newton Berry of Opelika, Alabama was born to the late Ike and Lucille Berry on September 2, 1940 in Roxanna, Alabama and passed away at his home surrounded by his family on April 26, 2020. He was 79 years old. He was a Member of Morris Chapel Methodist Church. He was the retired President of the Wingsman Motorcycle Club. He was preceded in death by his son, Jack Newton Berry, Jr.; brothers, Dean Berry and Larry Berry. He is survived by his wife of 19 years. Bonnie Ridley Berry; children, Karen Jones, Kirk Berry, Tina Harrison (Randy), Lee Renfroe, as well as numerous other family members. A private family graveside will be held at Roxanna Cemetery. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is directing.

