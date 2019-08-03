Kathy Hall Berry February 26, 1954 - August 1, 2019 Kathy Berry, of Camp Hill, Alabama, passed away on August 1, 2019 at the age of 65. Visitation for Kathy will take place Saturday, August 3, 2019 in the parlor of Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers from 2-4 p.m. CST. Funeral Service will take place at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers with Reverend Melvin Ervin officiating. Burial will follow in Tallapoosa County Memory Gardens. Kathy was born in Columbus, Georgia to the late Mary and Charles Hall. She is also preceded in death by her daughter, Michele Uren; and siblings, Virgina Romveil, Marie Mithun, and Buddy Hall. Kathy is survived by her husband, Tommy Berry; son, Freddie Manley (Shannon); Grandkids, Tommy Farley (Alex), Cheyenne Whaley (Rick), Dakota Sargent, Katie Beth Manley, Andrea Manley; and Great-grandkids, Thomas Whaley and Elizabeth Owens. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
