March 8, 1946 - November 13, 2019 Randolph Berwick, 73, of Opelika, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Columbus Specialty Hospital. Funeral services will be Friday, November 15, 2019, at Notasulga Assembly of God at 11:00 A.M. A private burial will follow. Visitation will be prior to the service at the church beginning at 10:00 A.M. Mr. Berwick is survived by his brothers Charles Berwick and Ted Berwick both of Texas; his step children Carol May, Sam (Kim) May, Robert (Marshia) May, and Joe (Deanna) May; and many step grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Carmella May Berwick.

