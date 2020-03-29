November 7, 1955 - March 27, 2020 Mr. Robert "Bobby" Alexander Betts. Mr. Betts passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at his residence. He was born on November 7, 1955 in Fort Knox, Kentucky to Charles Edward Betts and June Kimura Azrak. Bobby was a loving, gentle and honest man. He enjoyed spending time on the lake with family and friends riding in the boat, telling jokes and watching NASCAR. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Lori Lockett Betts of Dadeville; sisters, Betty Cunningham (Steve), Jackie Swartz (Steve); nephews, Ben Swartz (Veronica), Austin Cunningham; niece, Anna Swartz McWaters (Winston) and Aunt Diane Hunter (Wayne). He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com

