Hattie Bickerstaff, 70, of Camp Hill, Al passed May 3 2020. Graveside Service will be Thursday May 7, 2020 at 1pm from Mt Lovely Baptist Church Camp Hill, Al. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Holloway Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1635 10th Place, Alexander City, AL 35010
To plant a tree in memory of Hattie Bickerstaff as a living tribute
