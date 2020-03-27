September 23, 1960 - March 21, 2020 Funeral service for Dorothy Black, 59, of Auburn, AL, will be at 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 28, 2020, at White Street Missionary Baptist Church, 535 Carlisle Avenue, Auburn, AL 36831 with interment in Westview Cemetery, Reverend Jamal Oliver will officiate. Ms. Black, who passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Piedmont Mid Town Medical Center in Columbus, GA, was born September 23, 1960 in Tuskegee, Alabama. Public viewing will be Friday, March 27, 2020, from 2 pm 4 pm. Ms. Black will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. She leaves to cherish her memory: one daughter, Lavelreca Black of Salem, AL; three grandchildren, Deontavia "Bria" Nelms, Deon "Boi" Nelms, Jr. and Narica "Kitty" Nelms all of Salem, AL; two sisters, Barbara Smith of Auburn, AL and Winnie Robinson of Opelika, AL; one brother, Henry Harris of Salem, AL; two sisters-in-law, Rosetta Black of Auburn, AL and Flenzerine Black of Atlanta, GA; one aunt, Ophelia Jones of Westpoint, GA; special nephews, Sherman "Donchie" Smith, Kenneth Black, Larry Black all of Auburn, AL, Stanley Black of Mobile, AL and Antonio Black of Atlanta, GA; devoted friends, Barbara Terrell of Opelika, AL, Stephanie Drake of Clayton, NC and Douglas Dumas of Auburn, AL; special cousin, Gloria Bledsoe of Auburn, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, Auburn High Class of 1978 and friends. In an order and following the CDC recommendations concerning (COVID-19) to keep the community safe, the funeral will be for the family only. All public viewing will be supervised by a License Funeral Director and Staff of Harris Funeral Home. Based on recommendations from the CDC, we suggest that all participants try and maintain a consistent six-foot distance between all parties during the service. We understand this is a difficult time, but the situation is serious and your well-being is our utmost concern at Harris Funeral Home. Please refrain from hugging, handshakes and touching at the visitation, service and committal. Those who are ill, elderly, and/or immune-compromised should stay in their residence and not attend services. Please use our website to leave a message to share your favorite memories and offer words of sympathy and comfort for the Black Family since no register book will be available during public viewing for signing. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
